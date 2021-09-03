Chubb joins hands with Burin Journey program giving a group accident insurance package to Super Rider

Chubb Samaggi Insurance Plc. (Chubb) collaborated with Burin Journey program under the project called "Journey Care" donated a group accident insurance package to Dr.Vichan Pawan, Director of the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention (IUDC), Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health to help protect “Super Rider” - the group of volunteers who help deliver medicines and medical supplies under the operation of the IUDC. The group accident insurance package covers up to 100,000 baht in value through a full period of one year.

Journey Car project is created to help and support Super Rider volunteers and social in the current COVID-19 crisis. The initiative helps encourage the volunteers those sacrificed their dedication to work for society and help COVID-19 infected patients to get treated faster.