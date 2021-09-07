gettgo wins Best New Comparison Website in Thailand 2021 Award

gettgo, a comprehensive insurance comparison platform for the new generation, was awarded Best New Comparison Website in Thailand 2021 by The Global Economics, one of the UK’s leading financial publications. This accolade is part of the Annual Global Economics Awards program for the insurance sector, aiming to annually recognise insurance-related companies for their best business innovations and best value propositions.

Mr. Tanat Jakrawatana, Managing Director of gettgo, speaking on winning the award, expressed that, “gettgo is proudly and humbly accepting of this prestigious award. We are grateful for The Global Economics’ recognition of our efforts to deliver what’s best for the customers.

In my view, it is difficult to conclude who really is ‘the Best platform’, since gettgo doesn’t compete or compare in order to dominate the market. Our only goal is to put as much effort into understanding what is in the best interests of consumers when it comes to finding the right insurance on online platforms. This is what we have always been doing, and we are very proud that our hard work is being recognised and appreciated on a satisfying level today.”

Mr. Tanat further added information about features of gettgo’s platform which can well serve what consumers are actually looking for in 2021, when there is high demand to display insurance comparison results in a convenient and transparent method. Moreover, consumers want freedom to decide their own insurance choices that suit different lifestyles. Hence, purchasing insurance merely based on word of mouth from family members, friends or insurance brokers is no longer enough today.