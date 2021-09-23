U.S. Fed signals tapering could start soon despite Delta variant uncertainty

"The Delta variant led to significant increases in COVID-19 cases resulting in significant hardship and loss and slowing the economic recovery. Continued progress on vaccinations would help contain the virus and support a return to more normal economic conditions," he said.

Powell also said that Fed officials downgraded their forecasts for U.S. economic growth this year compared with three months ago, "partly reflecting the effect of the virus".

The U.S. economy is expected to expand at 5.9 percent this year, lower than 7 percent estimated in June, according to the median forecast of the Fed's latest summary of economic projections released Wednesday.

The median estimate of inflation at the end of this year, measured by annual growth in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, rose to 4.2 percent from 3.4 percent in June, well above the central bank's target of 2 percent.

"For inflation, we appear to have achieved more than significant progress, substantial further progress," Powell said, adding the substantial further progress test for employment is "all but met".

"Once we met those two tests ... that could come as soon as the next meeting, the Committee will consider that test and look at the broader environment at that time and make a decision whether to taper," he said.

"This sets the stage for the Fed to formally announce tapering plans in November and the first reduction to occur in December, which is our baseline forecast assumption," Ryan Sweet, a senior director at Moody's Analytics, said Wednesday in an analysis.

Jay H. Bryson, chief economist at Wells Fargo Securities, believed that the September labor market report, which is scheduled for release on Oct. 8, will be crucial in determining whether the FOMC will announce a tapering decision at its next meeting in November.

"If payrolls disappoint again, then the FOMC may decide to take a pass at the November meeting and wait until its last meeting of the year on December 15 to see if the data improve by then," Bryson said.

"While no decisions made, participants generally view that so long as the recovery remains on track, a gradual tapering process that concludes around the middle of next year is likely to be appropriate," Powell added.