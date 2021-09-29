Wed, September 29, 2021

business

Thailand agrees to open new border point with Cambodia

Thailand has agreed to open a new border crossing with Cambodia to boost trade, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Wednesday.

The crossing at the newly constructed Nong Ian-Stung Bot-Ban Friendship Bridge in Sa Kaeo province will be opened early as Thailand has yet to complete construction of its checkpoint. In the meantime, goods will be transported through the Ning Ian checkpoint by container only, said Jurin, reporting on his talks with Cambodia’s Tourism Ministry.

Cambodia also urged Thailand to cut red tape at border checkpoints so that trade could move faster.

Thailand agrees to open new border point with Cambodia

Meanwhile, Jurin asked the Cambodian government to help promote about 220 Thai products via Cambodia’s klangthai.com e-commerce platform.

Thailand also pledged to support Cambodia when it succeeds Brunei as chair of Asean in 2022, he added.

 

Cambodia is Thailand's 6th largest trading partner in Asean and 26th in the world. Thai exports to Cambodia rose 10.8 per cent in the first eight months of 2021, to 141 billion baht. The rise was driven by exports of refined oil (+67.5%), sugar (+63.6%), automobiles (+36.2%) and chemicals (+34.1%). Cambodia’s main exports to Thailand include vegetables, fruits, cassava, cashew nuts, bananas, chilli, ores and precious stones.

Published : September 29, 2021

Related News

Thai stocks level off after 2-day fall

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Volvo and its electric dreams for Thailand

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Gold rises slightly in opening trade

Published : Sep 29, 2021

SET faces pressure over Fed signals, TFEX move

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Latest News

CCSA to mull lifting curfew, more restrictions on Oct 11

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Thailand agrees to open new border point with Cambodia

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Students to start getting their jabs from Oct 4

Published : Sep 29, 2021

BTS suing City Hall for THB12bn Green Line debt

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.