Thailand agrees to open new border point with Cambodia

The crossing at the newly constructed Nong Ian-Stung Bot-Ban Friendship Bridge in Sa Kaeo province will be opened early as Thailand has yet to complete construction of its checkpoint. In the meantime, goods will be transported through the Ning Ian checkpoint by container only, said Jurin, reporting on his talks with Cambodia’s Tourism Ministry.
Cambodia also urged Thailand to cut red tape at border checkpoints so that trade could move faster.
Meanwhile, Jurin asked the Cambodian government to help promote about 220 Thai products via Cambodia’s klangthai.com e-commerce platform.
Thailand also pledged to support Cambodia when it succeeds Brunei as chair of Asean in 2022, he added.
Cambodia is Thailand's 6th largest trading partner in Asean and 26th in the world. Thai exports to Cambodia rose 10.8 per cent in the first eight months of 2021, to 141 billion baht. The rise was driven by exports of refined oil (+67.5%), sugar (+63.6%), automobiles (+36.2%) and chemicals (+34.1%). Cambodia’s main exports to Thailand include vegetables, fruits, cassava, cashew nuts, bananas, chilli, ores and precious stones.
Published : September 29, 2021
