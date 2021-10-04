Two major retail brands Tops and Watsons join forces to introduce Watsons products to Tops’ and Central Food Hall’s shelves for the first time

Modern trade industry is heated up once again as two major retailers in Thailand - Tops, the leading supermarket brand under Central Retail, and Watsons, the #1 leader in health and beauty stores in Thailand, have announced an official partnership to win in the health and beauty market, which is Watsons’ strength and expertise. Together, they will make Watsons’ 200 best-selling products from five popular brands available outside Watsons for the first time, introducing an omnichannel experience starting with 30 branches of Tops market, Tops daily and Central Food Hall, as well as Tops online.

Stephane Coum, CEO of Central Food Retail under Central Retail, talked about this partnership, “It is a significant partnership on the occasion of Tops’ 25th anniversary. This partnership will help strengthen and improve our competitiveness in the health and beauty market. Tops is a leader in supermarkets and Watsons is Thailand’s #1 leader in health and beauty, so this partnership will cater to the ever growing health and beauty trends which have continued to thrive despite the COVID-19 situation. During the pandemic, Thai consumers do not change how they take care of their beauty and health, and in beauty communities, consumers actively exchange their views about personal care products, especially hygiene products, skincare products, hair care products, and body cleaning products. Consumers have adapted their behavior to suit the COVID-19 situation, and as a result, retail businesses have to adapt to the consumers as well.