Krungsri and MUFG partner with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), to encourage Thai startups to grow globally

This MoU was concluded in order to strengthen the cooperation between Japan and Thailand in digital-related fields. The cooperation that will occur under this MOU includes promoting opportunities for Thai startups to be known internationally and supporting startups from Japan and abroad to be recognized in Thailand. The MoU also includes encouraging potential startups and entrepreneurs to participate in business matching and seminars, sharing challenges and seeking solutions with business partners, expanding investment candidates for Krungsri Finnovate and MUFG Innovation Partners, and regularly exchanging information in ASEAN countries and Japan. With the signing of this MOU, business opportunities will also be expanded to investors through Krungsri and MUFG's network both domestically and internationally.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President/CEO, The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), said "depa intends to take this opportunity for supporting potential Thai digital startup entrepreneurs to participate in the international exhibitions for building connection, such as foreign government agencies and Venture Capital (VC) and expanding their market through various projects under this MOU. We will also encourage potential digital startup partners to participate in Krungsri-MUFG Virtual Business Matching, and expand business opportunities to investors both in Japan and aboard. In the first year, we emphasize on investing in Agri-tech, Ed-tech and Fin-tech, which we have potential 26 digital startups to participate in this promotion."