Baht strengthens as Thailand prepares to reopen

Poon said that investors should speculate on the upcoming bond auction. Foreign investors will invest in Thai stocks if the demand was more than expected, which caused the baht to strengthen.

Moreover, the baht momentum was supported by investors buying baht as Thailand will open in November. The baht will strengthen heavily soon after the Prime Minister announced the country will open for fully vaccinated foreign tourists without a mandatory quarantine.

However, the dollar still strengthens because investors are in a risk-off state. Investors also speculated that the US Federal Reserve will decrease the quantitive easing (QE) in November which cause the dollar to not weaken soon. The market will be in a risk-on state if investors ease their worries about risk factors and the Fed is hesitant to decrease the QE in November.

Poon added the baht will not strengthen clearly soon in the short term as the dollar strengthened and the basic factor was not fully recovered.