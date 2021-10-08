Baht unchanged, may strengthen after release of NFP report

Poon predicted that the dollar would continue fluctuating against the greenback because investors are waiting for the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.

However, the baht might have more chances to strengthen if the market opens for more risks and the dollar weakened after the NFP report is revealed.

Moreover, foreign investors started to invest more in Thai stocks. Meanwhile, exporters sold the dollar near the level of 33.85.

The key resistance level for the baht would be from 33.85 to 33.90 to the dollar while the key support level would be at 34.00.