Thu, October 14, 2021

business

Baht faces further weakening

The baht opened at 33.83 to the US dollar on Wednesday, weakening from Tuesday’s closing rate of 33.76.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.75 and 33.90 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that the baht might weaken further while the dollar strengthens if the results of US economic data especially the ADP National Employment Report turn out than expected. The market speculated that the nonfarm payroll employment report on Friday will also be better than expected.

The baht is also supported by the gold price increasing which causes investors to sell. 

However, the baht will not strengthen clearly soon in the short term.

Poon added that the baht might test the key resistance level of 34.00 to the dollar until the market is ready to take more risks and invest in Thai assets.

Related News

Baht remains unchanged despite investors’ inflation worries

Baht unchanged as market awaits NFP data

Baht strengthens shortly amid risk factors

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Gold price surges amid the US high inflation numbers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.