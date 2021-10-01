Baht strengthens shortly amid risk factors

Poon said that the baht might strengthen on Thursday after the Bank of Thailand signalled the worry about the baht volatility. The baht is also supported by the gold price increasing which causes investors to sell.

However, the baht will not strengthen clearly soon until risk factors are solved especially debt ceiling negotiation in the US. Risk factors also include floods and the new Covid-19 wave, Poon added.

He felt the key resistance level would be 34.00 to the dollar. The Thai currency could reach its next resistance level of 34.25 if it weakens, he maintained.

The key support level for the baht would be at 33.60 per dollar, Poon added.