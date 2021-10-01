Thu, October 14, 2021

business

Baht strengthens shortly amid risk factors

The baht opened at 33.65 to the US dollar on Friday, strengthening from Thursday’s closing rate of 33.82.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.60 and 33.80 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that the baht might strengthen on Thursday after the Bank of Thailand signalled the worry about the baht volatility. The baht is also supported by the gold price increasing which causes investors to sell.

However, the baht will not strengthen clearly soon until risk factors are solved especially debt ceiling negotiation in the US. Risk factors also include floods and the new Covid-19 wave, Poon added.

He felt the key resistance level would be 34.00 to the dollar. The Thai currency could reach its next resistance level of 34.25 if it weakens, he maintained.

The key support level for the baht would be at 33.60 per dollar, Poon added.

Related News

Baht not expected to strengthen in short term amid risk factors

Baht sees weakest opening in four years

Bahts weakening trend expected to continue in short term

Published : October 01, 2021

Related News

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Gold price surges amid the US high inflation numbers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

SET expected to rise on country reopening, rising oil price

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.