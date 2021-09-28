Tue, September 28, 2021

business

Bahts weakening trend expected to continue in short term

The baht opened at 33.59 to the US dollar on Tuesday, weakening from Wednesday’s closing rate of 33.50.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.45 and 33.65 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that the baht might continue to weaken in the short term if it weakens over the key resistance level of 33.50 to the US dollar. He expected that the baht could weaken from 33.80 to 33.85.

The flood situation pressured investors to sell Thai stocks as they were afraid that it could be as bad as the 2011 floods. Meanwhile, the Asian market was in a risk-off state due to the Evergrande crisis.

The baht might also be pressured by importers buying the dollar in the short term or at the end of the month. Gold investors might buy on dips when gold price is US$1,750 per ounce. The baht might not strengthen and its key support level is from 33.20 to 33.30, Poon said.

Related News

Baht likely to weaken in the short term

Baht weakens in opening trade

Baht might weaken by risk-off market pressure: market strategist


Investors, especially in the US, are in a risk-off state after US Federal Reserve officials signalled a decrease un quantitive easing soon as the economy was recovering and the inflation was at a high level longer than expected. He said Fed officials did not signal increases in interest rate.

He added that the market was pressured by the Evergrande crisis as the company did not pay interest to investors on September 23. The market is keeping an eye on the end of this month and the beginning of next month when the company will have to pay interest of US$193.3 million.

Published : September 28, 2021

Related News

Unveiling the ultimate ‘Thailand J Food Festival’ at Central shopping centers

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Reopening of economy in Covid dark red zones expected to boost public, business confidence

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Foreign funds outflow could pull SET down

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Gold up in Thai market despite pressure from strengthening dollar

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Latest News

Unveiling the ultimate ‘Thailand J Food Festival’ at Central shopping centers

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Thailand and Germany announce the success on improving safety standard for healthcare personnel in Thailand

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Saving man’s best friend

Published : Sep 28, 2021

UFC champion Shevchenko hails Thailand after retaining title

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.