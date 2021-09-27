Tue, September 28, 2021

business

Baht likely to weaken in the short term

The baht opened at 33.41 to the US dollar on Monday, weakening from the previous closing rate of 33.24.

688

View

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.25 and 33.40 during the day and between 33.20 and 33.60, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

He said the baht in the short term would weaken due to sales of Thai assets and the risk-off market.

If the Monetary Policy Committee remains unfazed about the Thai economy, the baht will stop weakening, he added.

Regarding the US currency, Poon predicted that the dollar index will move near 93 points, because of several positive factors in the market, namely, an extension of debt ceiling, political turbulence in Germany and the Evergrande issue.

Published : September 27, 2021

Related News

Unveiling the ultimate ‘Thailand J Food Festival’ at Central shopping centers

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Reopening of economy in Covid dark red zones expected to boost public, business confidence

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Bahts weakening trend expected to continue in short term

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Foreign funds outflow could pull SET down

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Latest News

Unveiling the ultimate ‘Thailand J Food Festival’ at Central shopping centers

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Thailand and Germany announce the success on improving safety standard for healthcare personnel in Thailand

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Saving man’s best friend

Published : Sep 28, 2021

UFC champion Shevchenko hails Thailand after retaining title

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.