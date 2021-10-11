Worse-than-expected NFP pulls down Thai baht

Poon said that investors should speculate on the upcoming bond auction. Foreign investors will invest in Thai stocks if the demand was more than expected, which caused the baht to strengthen.

However, the baht will not strengthen soon because it was affected by many domestic factors such as floods and the Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Poon said the dollar might weaken as the market opens for more risks which decrease the possession of the dollar as a safe-haven asset.

Moreover, the dollar might continue to weaken if the US Federal Reserve expressed its concern for economic recovery or does not decrease the quantitive easing (QE). The dollar’s momentum was supported by many risk factors such as stagflation or Evergrande’s crisis.