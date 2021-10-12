Peer-to-peer lending websites to take off in Thailand soon

The evaluation process covers their system, security and service model, and once the companies can fulfil all criteria, the BOT will seek a business licence for them with the Finance Ministry.

Siritida said she expects these companies to be ready for operation by the end of this year or beginning of next year.

She explained that consumer behaviour has changed drastically due to the Covid crisis, and it is time for businesses to make changes.

P2P lending websites connect borrowers directly to lenders, who loan money to eligible applicants. It’s an alternative to borrowing from a bank or a traditional money lender. These platforms offer different types of loans at competitive interest rates and low fees.



