Thu, October 14, 2021

business

Peer-to-peer lending websites to take off in Thailand soon

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is testing three peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms under its regulatory sandbox and believes they should go into operation in the beginning of 2022.

The central bank’s assistant governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya said the three companies being tested are DeepSparks Peer Lending, NestiFly, and Peer Power Platform.

The evaluation process covers their system, security and service model, and once the companies can fulfil all criteria, the BOT will seek a business licence for them with the Finance Ministry.

Siritida said she expects these companies to be ready for operation by the end of this year or beginning of next year.

She explained that consumer behaviour has changed drastically due to the Covid crisis, and it is time for businesses to make changes.

P2P lending websites connect borrowers directly to lenders, who loan money to eligible applicants. It’s an alternative to borrowing from a bank or a traditional money lender. These platforms offer different types of loans at competitive interest rates and low fees.

 

Peer-to-peer lending websites to take off in Thailand soon
 

Related News

Investing in digital currency may be dangerous, warns Bank of Thailand

Central bank to test-drive digital currency next year

Deposit protection slashed from THB5 million to THB1 million

 

Apart from making borrowing much easier, these platforms also offer opportunities to investors.

Published : October 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Gold price surges amid the US high inflation numbers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.