THAI Announces its Winter Flight Schedule 2021- 2022

Mr. Nond Kalinta, Chief Commercial Officer, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently said that in support of the Government's policy to welcome international visitors to Thailand as of 1st November and in response to increasing demands for air travel on international routes, THAI, as a national flag carrier aiming at reviving the country's economy and travel and tourism industry, has arranged and adjusted its flight schedules and offered full inflight services as per the latest COVID-19 control measures for its Winter Flight Programme during 31 October 2021 – 26 March 2022 with details as follows:
Flight operations in support of the Phuket Sandbox campaign:
1. Bangkok – Phuket – London (v.v.): three flights per week every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
2. Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt (v.v.): three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
3. Bangkok – Munich – Phuket – Bangkok: one flight per week every Friday, starting 1 January 2022.
4. Bangkok – Phuket – Paris (v.v.): twice weekly flights every Tuesday and Thursday.
5. Bangkok – Phuket – Copenhagen (v.v.): one flight per week every Thursday.
6. Bangkok – Phuket – Stockholm (v.v.): one flight per week every Friday.
7. Bangkok – Zurich – Phuket – Bangkok: one flight per week every Friday.
Intercontinental (return flights):
1. Bangkok – London: four flights per week every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
2. Bangkok – Frankfurt: four flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
3. Bangkok – Munich: one flight per week every Sunday, starting 1 January 2022.
4. Bangkok – Paris: one flight per week every Sunday.
5. Bangkok – Brussels: twice weekly flights every Wednesday and Friday.
6. Bangkok – Milan: twice weekly flights every Thursday and Saturday, starting 1 January 2022.
7. Bangkok – Copenhagen: twice weekly flights every Wednesday and Sunday.
8. Bangkok – Stockholm: twice weekly flights every Tuesday and Thursday.
9. Bangkok – Zurich: twice weekly flights every Monday and Wednesday (operating one flight per week during 31 October – 31 December 2021).
10. Bangkok – Sydney: twice weekly flights every Wednesday and Sunday.
Regional (return flights):
1. Bangkok – Manila: five flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
2. Bangkok – Osaka: four flights per week every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
3. Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita): four flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
4. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, starting 1 January 2022.
5. Bangkok – Nagoya: four flights per week every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
6. Bangkok – Taipei: four flights per week every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
7. Bangkok – Hong Kong: three flights per week every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
8. Bangkok – Seoul: daily flight.
9. Bangkok – Singapore: four flights per week every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
10. Bangkok – Jakarta: one flight per week every Wednesday.
11. Bangkok – Delhi: daily flight, starting 1 January 2022.
12. Bangkok – Mumbai: five flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, starting 1 January 2022.
13. Bangkok – Bengaluru: three flights per week every Monday, Friday and Sunday, starting 1 January 2022.
14. Bangkok – Hyderabad: three flights per week every Monday, Friday and Sunday, starting 1 January 2022.
15. Bangkok – Chennai: four flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, starting 1 January 2022.
16. Bangkok – Dhaka: three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, starting 1 January 2022.
17. Bangkok – Karachi: four flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, starting 1 January 2022.
18. Bangkok – Lahore: three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, starting 1 January 2022.
19. Bangkok – Islamabad: four flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, starting 1 January 2022.
THAI strictly complies with the COVID-19 preventive measures of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) for flight operations. All THAI flights are also operated in accordance with the COVID-19 control measures regulated by each destination country. For more information about flight schedules, reservations and ticketing services, please visit our website at www.thaiairways.com, call THAI Contact Center at (+66) 2-3561111, 24 hours a day, send email to [email protected], or contact THAI local ticketing offices.
Published : October 14, 2021
