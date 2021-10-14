THAI Announces its Winter Flight Schedule 2021- 2022

Mr. Nond Kalinta, Chief Commercial Officer, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently said that in support of the Government's policy to welcome international visitors to Thailand as of 1st November and in response to increasing demands for air travel on international routes, THAI, as a national flag carrier aiming at reviving the country's economy and travel and tourism industry, has arranged and adjusted its flight schedules and offered full inflight services as per the latest COVID-19 control measures for its Winter Flight Programme during 31 October 2021 – 26 March 2022 with details as follows:

Flight operations in support of the Phuket Sandbox campaign:

1. Bangkok – Phuket – London (v.v.): three flights per week every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

2. Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt (v.v.): three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

3. Bangkok – Munich – Phuket – Bangkok: one flight per week every Friday, starting 1 January 2022.

4. Bangkok – Phuket – Paris (v.v.): twice weekly flights every Tuesday and Thursday.

5. Bangkok – Phuket – Copenhagen (v.v.): one flight per week every Thursday.

6. Bangkok – Phuket – Stockholm (v.v.): one flight per week every Friday.

7. Bangkok – Zurich – Phuket – Bangkok: one flight per week every Friday.