Thai gold market stays steady

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.
The spot gold price on Wednesday morning hovered around US$1,770 (THB59,234) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday rose by $4.8 to $1,770.5 per ounce due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar, including buying the precious metal as a safe-haven asset after the US disclosed weak economic data.
Related news:
The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, crashed by HK$140 to $16,400 (THB70,568) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : October 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021