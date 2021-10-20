Wed, October 20, 2021

business

Thai gold market stays steady

The price of gold in Thailand on Wednesday morning was unchanged from Tuesday close.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday morning hovered around US$1,770 (THB59,234) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday rose by $4.8 to $1,770.5 per ounce due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar, including buying the precious metal as a safe-haven asset after the US disclosed weak economic data.

Related news:

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, crashed by HK$140 to $16,400 (THB70,568) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Related News

Published : October 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET rebounds despite IMF gloomy forecast on Thai GDP 

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Mikimoto celebrates the festive season with "Holiday Collection"

Published : Oct 20, 2021

SET expected to fluctuate from the lack of new factors

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Baht fluctuates in line with gold price as investors offload some stocks

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Latest News

SET rebounds despite IMF gloomy forecast on Thai GDP 

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Thailand Startup in the Post-Covid Era

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Powells death of COVID-19 complications triggers vaccine effectiveness debate in U.S.

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Villagers near world heritage site embrace new life with tourism boom

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.