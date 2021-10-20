Thai gold market stays steady

The spot gold price on Wednesday morning hovered around US$1,770 (THB59,234) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday rose by $4.8 to $1,770.5 per ounce due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar, including buying the precious metal as a safe-haven asset after the US disclosed weak economic data.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, crashed by HK$140 to $16,400 (THB70,568) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.