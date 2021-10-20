SET expected to fluctuate from the lack of new factors

It said the index would indicate negative sentiment from the lack of new factors, including a sales force to adjust the port after the index failed to pass the previous high of 1,660 points and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) forecast of the drop of Thai GDP in 2021 and 2022.
"However, the crude oil prices that remain at a high level, including the expected recovery of Thai economy from the country’s opening will help support the index to rebound," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
The SET Index rose by 3.54 points or 0.22 per cent to 1,633.93 on Wednesday morning, witnessing a high of 1,636.08 and a low of 1,632.62 in opening trade.
Published : October 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
