SET expected to fluctuate from the lack of new factors

"However, the crude oil prices that remain at a high level, including the expected recovery of Thai economy from the country’s opening will help support the index to rebound," Krungsri Securities said.



It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

AOT, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS and BEM, which benefit from the country reopening.

PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

The SET Index rose by 3.54 points or 0.22 per cent to 1,633.93 on Wednesday morning, witnessing a high of 1,636.08 and a low of 1,632.62 in opening trade.