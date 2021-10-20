U.S. stocks rise on earnings; dollar declines

A fifth day of gains brings the benchmark index about half a percent away from an all-time high as the market grapples with the prospect of tighter monetary policy amid rising prices. The dollar was weaker against major peers as traders raised bets central banks around the world would raise interest rates before the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, global bond yields were mixed with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield higher at 1.63%.

"Another week of upbeat results could be the boost that bulls are after to recapture those record levels," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

Investors are paying close attention to the earnings season to see how higher costs for energy and raw materials are affecting margins. Crude oil in New York climbed in a volatile session after Russia signaled it may not give Europe extra gas without approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Meanwhile, base metals took a breather on the race to record highs.

"This earnings season could be highly important for investors, as inflation, labor, supply, and currency risks settle in," said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. "We will be particularly attuned to companies' guidance on the path ahead and whether higher costs could reduce corporate margins."