Thu, October 21, 2021

business

SET expected to fluctuate amid mixed sentiment

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Thursday would fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points.

It explained that the index gained positive sentiment from rising crude price of above US$83 per barrel and speculation in stocks whose third-quarter performance is expected to improve.

However, it advised investors to beware of institutions' mass sell-offs of shares to adjust their portfolio and escape risks during three day holidays as it would pressure the index.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

▪︎ BANPU, LANNA, GULF, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE, PSL and TTA, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

