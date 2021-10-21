SET expected to fluctuate amid mixed sentiment

However, it advised investors to beware of institutions' mass sell-offs of shares to adjust their portfolio and escape risks during three day holidays as it would pressure the index.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

▪︎ BANPU, LANNA, GULF, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE, PSL and TTA, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.