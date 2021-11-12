Markets wrap: Stocks pare rebound with consumer prices in focus

Investors are bracing for changes in monetary policy sooner rather than later after higher-than-expected consumer prices dealt a blow to arguments inflation is transitory. Persistently high inflation could force the Federal Reserve to taper at a more substantial rate or hike interest rates faster than anticipated. At the same time, equities are hovering near all-time highs as strong earnings and economic growth prospects have propelled the stock market higher.

Clearbridge Investments' Jeff Schulze said the recent slide in equities "was a combination of profit-taking after a nice run from the October lows but then also some concerns about margin and overall earnings in 2022."

The firm's investment strategist, in an interview by phone, said "although inflation hasn't made a dent in third-quarter earnings, if we stay at these uncomfortable levels of inflation for three or four more quarters, this is definitely something that could impact margins and create demand destruction in the economy, both of which are headwinds to earnings."