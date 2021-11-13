GULF announces 3Q21 core profit at THB 2,293 million, an increase of 73% YoY

As of September 30, 2021, GULF had net interest-bearing debt to equity ratio of 2.34 times, an increase from 1.75 times at the end of Q2’21. This was mainly due to loans from financial institutions of approximately THB 48,612 million for the acquisition of INTUCH shares from the tender offer. However, the net interest-bearing debt to equity ratio is expected to decrease to approximately 2.00 times in Q4’21 following the change in accounting treatment of GULF’s investment in INTUCH to equity method, resulting in an increase in shareholders’ equity from the gain on adjustment of average cost of INTUCH to fair value as of October 1, 2021 (effective date for applying equity method).

Ms. Yupapin added that in Q3’21, GULF has issued debentures totaling THB 30,000 million to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The debentures have an average maturity of 6 years at an average interest rate of 2.5%. The proceeds have been used for partial loan repayment for the acquisition of INTUCH shares and future investments. Moreover, on September 29, 2021, BGSR 6 and BGSR 81, a joint venture company of GULF, BTS Group Holding Public Company Limited (BTS), Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited (STEC) and RATCH Group Public Company Limited (RATCH), signed the public private partnership (PPP) contract with the Department of Highways for a period of 30 years to operate the Bang Pa-In – Nakhon Ratchasima M6 Intercity Motorway project, with a distance of 196 kilometers, and the Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi M81 Intercity Motorway project, with a distance of 96 kilometers. The project is expected to start the civil works in December 2021 and scheduled to commence commercial operation in 2024.

In addition, GULF has always recognized the importance of sustainable business development and operations and has developed business strategies in accordance with the global shift towards clean energy in a move to support the company’s business expansion in the future. As such, GULF has recently restructured the Group’s business by establishing Gulf Renewable Energy Company Limited, a subsidiary in which GULF holds 100% equity stake, to operate businesses related to renewable energy such as wind energy, solar farm, solar rooftop, biomass and hydropower, including feasibility studies for renewable projects in Thailand and overseas. GULF has strictly adhered to the No Coal Policy and set a target to increase the proportion of installed power generation capacity from renewable energy to more than 30% of the company's total gross installed power capacity within 2030.

Ms. Yupapin stated that GULF continues to make key progress in Q4’21. On October 1, 2021, the second unit of GSRC power plant, with installed power generation capacity of 662.5 MW, commenced commercial operation as planned. The Laem Chabang Port Phase 3, Terminal F project, a joint development between GULF, PTT Tank Terminal Company Limited and CHEC OVERSEA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDING PTE. LTD. to operate a deep-sea container port, is expected to sign the PPP contract with the Port Authority of Thailand within November this year. Finally, the 912-MW Pak Beng and the 770-MW Pak Lay hydropower projects in Laos are expected to sign the Tariff MOU with EGAT by the end of this year.