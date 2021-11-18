Apple will start selling you the parts you need to fix your iPhone in early 2022

"Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, in a statement.

At first, Apple will sell parts and tools for repairing iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series smartphones, including commonly needed components like batteries and cameras, from an online storefront. After that, the company plans to offer similar repair resources to people who want to repair their M1-powered Mac computers.

Once consumers have completed their repairs, they can send their old, used components back to Apple to be recycled.