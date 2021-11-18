SET expected to drop amid falling oil price, fund flow volatility

It said the index would be under pressure due to a sharp fall in oil price amid uncertainty over the US and China would release their oil reserves, plus fund flow volatility due to CME FedWatch Tool forecast the US Federal Reserve would raise the interest rate in March next year.
"However, mass buy-ups of shares which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB, KBANK and BLA, which would benefit from the rising interest rate.
▪︎ HMPRO, CPN, CRC, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM, VGI and BDMS, which benefit from domestic economic recovery.
▪︎ GFPT and TFG, which would benefit from rising domestic chicken price.
Published : November 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021