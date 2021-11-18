Fri, November 19, 2021

business

SET expected to drop amid falling oil price, fund flow volatility

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Thursday (November 18) would fall to between 1,635-1,640 points.

It said the index would be under pressure due to a sharp fall in oil price amid uncertainty over the US and China would release their oil reserves, plus fund flow volatility due to CME FedWatch Tool forecast the US Federal Reserve would raise the interest rate in March next year.

"However, mass buy-ups of shares which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB, KBANK and BLA, which would benefit from the rising interest rate. 

▪︎ HMPRO, CPN, CRC, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM, VGI and BDMS, which benefit from domestic economic recovery.

▪︎ GFPT and TFG, which would benefit from rising domestic chicken price.

 

 

Related News

Published : November 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.