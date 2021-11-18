SET expected to drop amid falling oil price, fund flow volatility

"However, mass buy-ups of shares which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB, KBANK and BLA, which would benefit from the rising interest rate.

▪︎ HMPRO, CPN, CRC, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM, VGI and BDMS, which benefit from domestic economic recovery.

▪︎ GFPT and TFG, which would benefit from rising domestic chicken price.