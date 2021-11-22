Mon, November 22, 2021

business

Covid-19 crisis leaves 870,000 people jobless in Thailand

Thailand’s rate of unemployment has soared due to the Covid-19 fallout, with 870,000 people or 2.25 per cent of the working-age population left jobless, Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said on Monday.

NESDC found that 3.63 per cent of the unemployed were those who had completed higher education, followed by vocational certificate holders at 3.16 per cent. Most of the unemployed are those who hold degrees in general fields like business administration and marketing. These graduates are likely to remain unemployed for a prolonged period due to limited economic expansion.

Meanwhile, youngsters aged 15-19 had the highest unemployment rate at 9.74 per cent, followed by 8.35 per cent of those in the 20-24 age range. This indicates the continuing impact of the pandemic, which has forced businesses to lay off workers.

There are also few jobs waiting at the entry-level for new graduates, as many businesses are monitoring the situation before they start recruiting again.

Overall, 37.7 million people in Thailand are still employed, marking a drop of 0.6 per cent from last year. However, the job scene in the agricultural sector picked up in the third quarter, with 12.7 million people getting jobs thanks to the start of the rice-planting season. This marks an increase of 1 per cent from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the non-farming payroll has dropped 1.3 per cent, with lockdowns, controls on business hours and closure of workers’ camps bringing the construction and hotel/restaurant sectors down by 7.3 per cent and 9.3 per cent, respectively.

However, some jobs are still being created in the manufacturing, wholesale/retail and logistics/storage sectors, which grew by 2.1, 0.2 and 4.6 per cent, respectively.

Separately, nearly 900,000 people have temporarily lost their source of income, up from 470,000 people in the same period last year.

Five factors may affect the job scene soon, namely:

• Relaxation of epidemic control measures, reopening the country to foreign tourists and economic recovery

• Measures to help farmers suffering from the impact of floods

• An increase in the cost of living due to high oil prices

• Loss of skills owing to prolonged unemployment

• Assistance for the self-employed who are insured under Article 40 of the Social Security Act.

Related News

Published : November 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET gains on hopes over new Thai telecom-tech company

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Household debts rise as Thailand struggles to recover from pandemic

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Baht weakens as investors wait for new US Fed chief to be named this week

Published : Nov 22, 2021

CP Group and Telenor Group support True and dtac in creation of new telecom-tech company

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Latest News

Public Health Ministry vows to start hunting for the unjabbed in Thailand

Published : Nov 22, 2021

No pig-to-human coronavirus transmissions in Thailand, says livestock official

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Covid-19 crisis leaves 870,000 people jobless in Thailand

Published : Nov 22, 2021

SRT is too broke to also maintain Hualamphong station, says Saksayam

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.