Covid-19 crisis leaves 870,000 people jobless in Thailand

NESDC found that 3.63 per cent of the unemployed were those who had completed higher education, followed by vocational certificate holders at 3.16 per cent. Most of the unemployed are those who hold degrees in general fields like business administration and marketing. These graduates are likely to remain unemployed for a prolonged period due to limited economic expansion.

Meanwhile, youngsters aged 15-19 had the highest unemployment rate at 9.74 per cent, followed by 8.35 per cent of those in the 20-24 age range. This indicates the continuing impact of the pandemic, which has forced businesses to lay off workers.

There are also few jobs waiting at the entry-level for new graduates, as many businesses are monitoring the situation before they start recruiting again.