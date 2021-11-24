Strong connections between old and new generations needed to survive under ‘new normal’

Sanan also said it was very important for leaders to manage time and not get too stressed with work.

Apart from leading Srithai Superaware, Sanan is the 25th chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and also leads Thailand’s Board of Trade.

Under his auspices, TCC is looking for answers to three questions that will be key to Thailand’s economic recovery. The three questions are:

• Why do local and foreign investors have little confidence in Thailand?

• What Thailand needs to change or improve to attract investment.

• How can the country’s economy be revived.

TCC is also seeking to boost Thailand’s standing in trade and investment, agriculture and food, and tourism and related services.

Sanan added that TCC has been working with Thailand’s top 40 CEOs to come up with a “Connect the Dots” policy, which aims to kickstart economic recovery within 99 days by getting the public and private sectors as well as the public to work together. He said this policy has been discussed with the government, especially the prime minister.

Meanwhile, he said, TCC is also working on elevating the country’s agricultural sector under the “smart farmers” scheme in cooperation with China, where the young generation has built online platforms to support their parents’ farms.

Srithai Superware was founded in 1963 by Sumit Lertsumitkul under the name Srithai Plastic Industry Limited Partnership. The company originally produced household products such as plastic kettles, water tanks and children’s toys, before expanding to produce melamine ware with the trademark “Superware” under the Penguin brand. The business was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 1991 and became a public company in 1993.