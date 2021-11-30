Gold price drops heavily on Tuesday morning

At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,600 per baht weight and selling price THB28,700, while gold ornaments were THB28,091.48 and THB29,200, respectively.



The spot gold price on Tuesday morning hovered around US$1,789 (THB60,248) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday dropped by $2.9 to $1,785.5 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar, including selling gold as a safe-haven asset after the US stock market rebounded strongly.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, slumped by HK$190 to $16,610 (THB71,682) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.