SET expected to rebound as worries over Omicron variant relieved

It said uncertainty over the newest Omicron Covid-19 variant has been relieved after the US announced that it will not impose lockdown to contain the spread of virus.
Meanwhile, an expert virologist said people who have been infected with the virus develop mild symptoms and do not lose sense of taste and smell.
However, it predicted that uncertainty over the new Covid-19 wave in Europe would pressure the index.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ BCH, CHG, MEGA, STA and STGT, which benefit from the Covid-19 crisis.
▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, NER, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.
▪︎ JMT, JMART, TH, AS and FORTH, which gained specific positive sentiment.
Published : November 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
