Tue, November 30, 2021

business

SET expected to rebound as worries over Omicron variant relieved

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Tuesday (November 30) would rebound to the resistance level at 1,600 points.

It said uncertainty over the newest Omicron Covid-19 variant has been relieved after the US announced that it will not impose lockdown to contain the spread of virus.

Meanwhile, an expert virologist said people who have been infected with the virus develop mild symptoms and do not lose sense of taste and smell.

However, it predicted that uncertainty over the new Covid-19 wave in Europe would pressure the index.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ BCH, CHG, MEGA, STA and STGT, which benefit from the Covid-19 crisis.

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, NER, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ JMT, JMART, TH, AS and FORTH, which gained specific positive sentiment.

Related News

Published : November 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET faces fourth-day slide as Covid-19 worries persist

Published : Nov 30, 2021

BTS Group World Class Sustainability Industry Leader

Published : Nov 30, 2021

How a shift in focus turned the Covid-19 crisis into a big opportunity for Asian Group

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Thailand’s finance minister confident of 4% growth in 2022 despite Omicron threat

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Latest News

SET faces fourth-day slide as Covid-19 worries persist

Published : Nov 30, 2021

BTS Group World Class Sustainability Industry Leader

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Garment workers fight for their right to survival, as police slap them with charges

Published : Nov 30, 2021

How a shift in focus turned the Covid-19 crisis into a big opportunity for Asian Group

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.