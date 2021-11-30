Asia stocks set for steady open as virus fear ebbs

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to about 1.5% but are below pre-omicron levels. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the variant poses risks to both sides of the central bank's mandate for stable prices and maximum employment.

Commodity-linked currencies gained against the U.S. dollar Monday as oil retraced a portion of its Friday slump. Separately, traders are awaiting purchasing-manager indexes from China to assess the outlook for the second-largest economy.

President Joe Biden cautioned Americans against panicking over the new variant and said lockdowns won't be necessary, while pharmaceutical firms are working on adapting vaccines. Scientists are still evaluating of the strain, which has already buffeted international travel and could add to inflation pressures if it exacerbates supply-chain disruptions.

"We'll get a new variant, we'll get new waves but the market, and we all as investors, see how that might play out," Jason Brady, president at Thornburg Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. "I'm much more interested in inflation and potentially rising rates causing some of the market leaders of 2020 and 2021 to falter a little bit more."