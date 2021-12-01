Tue, December 07, 2021

business

Fed interest rate hike signal, Moderna gloomy Omicron outlook would pressure SET

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Wednesday (December 1) would fall to between 1,655-1,660 points.

It said the index is currently under pressure due to US Federal Reserve's signalling it would raise the interest rate soon to deal with inflation, plus Moderna's CEO gloomy outlook that existing Covid-19 vaccines would be much less effective at combating Omicron compared with previous variants.

"However, the index would rebound in response to an oversold signal after the index has fallen sharply for three consecutive days," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ BCH, CHG, MEGA, STA, STGT, COM7 and SYNEX, which benefit from the Covid-19 crisis.

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ JMT, JMART, TH, AS and FORTH, which gained specific positive sentiment.

Published : December 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
