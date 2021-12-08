Wed, December 08, 2021

business

SET expected to rise further on good news of Omicron, rising oil price

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Wednesday (December 8) would rise to between 1,615-1,620 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the good news that Omicron patients developed mild symptoms despite high transmissible. It added that rising oil price above US$71 per barrel would help boost the index.

However, fund flow volatility due to uncertainty over US Federal Reserve's signal it would taper its quantitative easing programme during the meeting next week would pressure the index.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.

▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB and KBANK, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.

▪︎ HMPRO, CPN, CRC, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM and VGI, which are domestic play shares.

Published : December 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

