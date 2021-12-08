SET expected to rise further on good news of Omicron, rising oil price

However, fund flow volatility due to uncertainty over US Federal Reserve's signal it would taper its quantitative easing programme during the meeting next week would pressure the index.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.

▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB and KBANK, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.

▪︎ HMPRO, CPN, CRC, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM and VGI, which are domestic play shares.