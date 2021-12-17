Covid-19 crisis in Europe and fund flow volatilty expected to pressure SET

It said the index gained positive sentiment from US Federal Reserve's move to maintain interest rate and taper its quantitative easing programme as many investors expected.
"However, uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak in Europe and fund flow volatility due to the resistance level at 1,660 points would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ AWC, BANPU and HANA, which would be listed in SET50 Index.
▪︎ BLA, BPP, EPG, KEX, RCL, SIRI, STARK and TTA, which would be listed in SET100 Index.
▪︎ EA, GPSC, AMATA, WHA, AH and SAT, which benefit from the government's support on electric vehicles.
▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB and KBANK, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.
Published : December 17, 2021
By : THE NATION
