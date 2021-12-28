NYCs Covid surge overtakes Broadway shows, museums trying to stay open

Scott even filled in for a cast member who tested positive for Covid last week to ensure the performance could continue, but the play ended up cutting short its run due to the surge in virus cases.

"I don't take lightly that people are still coming to shows during the pandemic," Scott said. "We're trying to avoid an industrywide shutdown."

When Covid first hit New York in March 2020, the city's tourism industry all but collapsed. Demand for hotel rooms crashed from 2.8 million per month in the first months of 2020 to 1 million per month during the pandemic, according to a report by the city Comptroller. Nearly 250,000 leisure and hospitality jobs were lost, leading to soaring unemployment in the city that even today, remains twice the U.S. average at 9%.

But as vaccinations became widely available, state and local governments lifted restrictions and the U.S. started allowing international visitors, tourism rebounded. Hotel room demand rose to 2.3 million in October. More than 93,000 jobs in the industry came back between January and November, according to the city Comptroller report.

There are still 150,000 fewer industry jobs than before the pandemic, making up more than a third of private jobs in the city that haven't recovered. In November, a third fewer visitors came to Times Square compared to two years prior, according to the Times Square Alliance.

With the industry just starting to claw its way back to life ahead of the holiday season, omicron hit.

In the last few weeks, the percentage of positive Covid cases jumped from 1% to above 11% as of Dec. 21, according to city data. The hospitalization rate doubled in the last two weeks. Multiday quarantines after positive tests or exposure also means many people can't go to work or travel.

"How many times is this going to happen?" said Patrick McCann, 31, an actor who also works as a bartender at Broadway theaters. "How are other variants after omicron going to affect us? What are we going to keep doing?"

Not to mention the artists and venues who feel responsible for hosting events that could lead to more Covid cases.

After learning nearly half the tickets bought for a recent LCD Soundsystem concert were by tourists, the Brooklyn rock band said on Dec. 17 it would keep playing even after some concert goers said they got Covid at earlier performances.

Then, two days later, the band changed course. "We were incredibly thankful for everyone who wanted to make it work," it wrote on Twitter, announcing the cancellation of three remaining shows. "But it will have to wait, again, until we find out what this new wave means to us all."

Since tourism-related sales taxes made up 21% of the city's pre-pandemic sales tax base, budget expectations rely, in part, on the return of visitors, the comptroller's report said. International tourists, in particular, account for half of spending in a given year, said Christopher Heywood, a NYC & Company spokesperson.

"The city is still open for business and people are still here," said Heywood, who expects 34.6 million visitors this year, down from 66.6 million in 2019.

Indeed, in the last week many tourists continued to delight in the city's bright Christmas lights, decorated storefronts and holiday shows.

"I had family that were saying, 'just don't go, don't go, cause it's so bad over there,'" said Meghan Chico, a nursing assistant from Seattle who flew to New York with her boyfriend to celebrate his completion of U.S. army basic training.

His parents paid for the trip, so "I was like, 'OK I'll just go and double mask and sanitize every five minutes,'" she said.

The 25-year-olds strolled across the Brooklyn Bridge, roamed around Times Square and saw a Knicks game -- but the "Aladdin" show they planned to see got canceled.

Chico was glad they stuck with the trip and said she was encouraged by venues checking vaccinations.

"The city's always an exciting place to be," she said.