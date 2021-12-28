SET expected to rise on Omicron-related positive news, rising oil price 

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the recent report, stating that Omicron patients developed mild symptoms compared to other variants, plus rising oil prices of above US$75 per barrel.
It added that mass buy-ups of Super Savings Funds and Retirement Mutual Funds to gain tax exemption also help boost the index.
"However, the index would be under pressure due to foreign fund flow slowdown and mass sell-offs of shares in response to technical signals," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
Published : December 28, 2021
By : THE NATION
