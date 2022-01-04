Thu, January 13, 2022

business

Baht strengthens as market opens amid more risks

The baht opened at 33.24 to the US dollar on Tuesday, strengthening from the previous closing of 33.40.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.15 and 33.30 during the day and between 33.00 and 33.50 during the week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that the baht is likely to strengthen as the market is in a risk-on state. However, the baht will not strengthen much due to the Covid-19 situation in Thailand.

He said that the baht might strengthen more after the gold price reached near the level of 1,830 dollars per ounce.

Meanwhile, Poon said the dollar might go down as the market is in a risk-on state. However, the dollar will be supported if the US labour statistics is better than expected and the market expects the US Federal Reserve to use tight monetary policy quickly.

Poon said that the currency market is fluctuating after investors were worried about the Omicron situation. Investors should speculate on the Nonfarm Payrolls and the Omicron situation worldwide.
 

Related News

Baht likely to continue drifting sideways across New Year

Baht continues to strengthen despite Omicron situation

Surge in Omicron patients may pull down baht

Related News

Published : January 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Consumer confidence in Dec highest in 9 months

Published : Jan 13, 2022

CP Foods extends 30-day credit term scheme to help 6,000 SMEs

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Online seminar educates Thais on investing in China

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Baht strengthens after US inflation rate jumps 7%

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Latest News

11 electric buses to ply two Bangkok routes in pilot project | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

 New foodie trend: Ice-cream float in Mama noodle | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Prices of Mama noodles - unchanged | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.