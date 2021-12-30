Baht likely to continue drifting sideways across New Year

Poon said that the baht is likely to swing sideways while the Omicron situation might pressure the baht to weaken.

However, foreign investors did not worry about the Omicron situation and continued to invest in Thai stocks this week.

Moreover, Poon said that the baht might strengthen because investors are selling gold while the dollar is weakening. He speculated the baht will be at between 33.40 to 33.50 to the dollar at the end of the year.

In 2022, Poon said the baht is likely to swing sideways at the beginning of the year due to the Omicron situation.