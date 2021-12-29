Baht continues to strengthen despite Omicron situation

Poon said that the baht is likely to fluctuate. He said the baht might slightly weaken if the number of Covid-19 patients is continuously increasing.

He speculated that the baht will not weaken much and swing sideways in the range at 33.50 to the dollar because the market is in a risk-on state and cause the dollar to swing sideways or go down.

He said that the baht might strengthen more if the gold price reaches near the level of 1,810 dollars per ounce.

Poon added that the baht should strengthen or swing sideways in the short term according to the technical sign.