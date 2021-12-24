Mon, January 10, 2022

business

Baht strengthens as investors appetite for risk rise

The baht opened at 33.52 to the US dollar on Friday, strengthening from Thursday’s closing rate of 33.54.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.45 and 33.60 to the greenback during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that the baht might strengthen slightly and swing sideways in the range between 33.40 to 33.50 to the dollar. 

He said the baht continued to strengthen this week after the market was in a risk-on state which caused the dollar to weaken. 

Moreover, foreign investors invested in Thai assets also helped the baht to strengthen.

He said that the baht might strengthen more if the gold price reaches near the key resistance level and investors sell the gold.

Related News

Baht could continue advancing if foreign investors do not offload short-term bonds

Baht up as investors believe Omicron will not get much worse in Thailand

Omicron worries weaken baht

 

Poon added that the baht should strengthen in the short term according to the technical sign.

The baht key resistance level is at 33.80 to the dollar, which is the level that exporters are waiting to close the risk. Meanwhile, the baht support level is at 33.40 to the dollar.

Poon added that the number of transactions at the end of the year is reducing so the currency market is likely to fluctuate.

Related News

Published : December 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Baht strengthens as foreign investors shrug off Omicron concerns

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Fed interest rate hike signal, rising Covid-19 cases expected to pressure SET 

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Thai crypto traders want details on taxes

Published : Jan 09, 2022

CP Foods receives two awards from the Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021

Published : Jan 07, 2022

Latest News

[Market Eye] Samsung-Hyundai auto chip alliance? Its more complicated than you think

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Life of legendary Vietnamese spy set for screen

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Another year of restricted travel for China

Published : Jan 10, 2022

PM stands up for Myanmar trip

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.