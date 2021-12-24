Baht strengthens as investors appetite for risk rise

Poon said that the baht might strengthen slightly and swing sideways in the range between 33.40 to 33.50 to the dollar.

He said the baht continued to strengthen this week after the market was in a risk-on state which caused the dollar to weaken.

Moreover, foreign investors invested in Thai assets also helped the baht to strengthen.

He said that the baht might strengthen more if the gold price reaches near the key resistance level and investors sell the gold.