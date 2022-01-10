Fed interest rate hike signal, rising Covid-19 cases expected to pressure SET 

It predicted that uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would raise interest rate sooner than expected and rising domestic Covid-19 infections would pressure the index.
"Hence, we advise investors to buy stocks which gained specific positive sentiment," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
The SET Index closed at 1,657.62 on Friday, up 0.28 per cent, with transactions totalled 89.09 billion baht.
Published : January 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
