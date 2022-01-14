Sun, January 16, 2022

business

Interest rate hike concerns expected to pressure SET

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Friday (January 14) would fall to between 1,670-1,675 points as other Asian indices have fallen due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserves move to raise the interest rate during the meeting on March 15-16.

However, it predicted that the index would rebound from mass buy-ups of stocks to gain high returns, especially shares that gained specific positive sentiment.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

  • PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.
  • BBL, TTB, KBANK and BLA, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.
  • RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.

The SET Index closed at 1,680.02 on Wednesday, up 1.52 points or 0.09 per cent. Transactions were totalled 82.46 billion baht with an index high of 1,682.71 and a low of 1,675.74.

Top five stocks with the highest trade value were KBANK, SCB, SAWAD, GULF and PTT.

Related News

Published : January 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Value of Dogecoin ‘electrified’ after Tesla accepts it as payment

Published : Jan 15, 2022

High construction costs, shortage of labour to push property prices up by 3-5%

Published : Jan 15, 2022

4th phase of shopping subsidy can be expected on Valentine’s Day

Published : Jan 15, 2022

CPF joins hands with DSM & Blonk for sustainable protein production

Published : Jan 14, 2022

Latest News

Thailand records 1st Omicron death as 86-year-old succumbs to variant in Hat Yai

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Thai service sector stalls on foreign investment, tech barriers

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Most Thais in favour of law controlling NGOs’ funding, work, survey finds

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Novak Djokovic to be deported from Australia, after losing his appeal against his visa cancellation.

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.