SET rises on speculation in bank stocks, rising oil prices

Chaiyaporn Nompitakcharoen, Bualuang Securities Deputy Managing Director of Non-Institutional Broking Group forecast SET would move between 1,660 and 1,685 points in line with the rise in other Asian indices.
He said the index gained positive sentiment from investors' speculation in bank shares in hopes of improving business turnover.
"Meanwhile, energy shares also gained positive sentiment from rising oil prices," he added.
The SET Index closed at 1,672.63 on Friday, down 7.39 points or 0.44 per cent. Transactions were totalled 90.98 billion baht with an index high of 1,680.02 and a low of 1,670.70.
Published : January 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
