Sun, February 13, 2022

business

RCEP ratification by South Korea opens opportunities for Thai exporters

The Foreign Trade Department has made preparations to help Thai exporters enjoy tax privileges for exporting to South Korea after its RCEP membership takes effect on Tuesday.

Pitak Udomwichaiwat, director-general of the department, said that South Korea has ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement with effect from February 1.

The move will allow Thai exporters to enjoy the benefits of a free-trade agreement when they export to South Korea, Pitak said.

He said the department has expanded its system for certifying the country of origin of Thai goods for export to South Korea. They include verifying the country of origin, issuing an RCEP Form of the country of origin, and a system for licensed exporters to register and issue self-certifications.

The expanded system would allow Thai exporters to enjoy RCEP tax benefits immediately when they export to South Korea, Pitak said.

RCEP ratification by South Korea opens opportunities for Thai exporters Pitak added that Malaysia’s ratification of RCEP agreement will take effect on March 18 and the department is expanding its system to cover this country as well.

Apart from South Korea, the RCEP agreement has taken effect for 10 countries, which are: Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, China, Japan, and New Zealand.

Indonesia, the Philippines, and Myanmar have yet to ratify for the agreement to take full effect.

Related News

Published : February 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

RCEP set to boost recovery, multilateralism

Published : Jan 24, 2022

Cambodian PM, ASEAN secretary-general meet on RCEP, Myanmar

Published : Jan 19, 2022

Thai exports to S Korea set to rocket under new RCEP

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Latest News

Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Beijing Olympics ‘makes history’ with virtual meetings featuring holograms

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Chanettee fires brilliant eagle to stay on top at Thailand Mixed

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.