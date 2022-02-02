Over THB500 million spent on first day of Let’s Go Halves phase 4 campaign

“More than 2.4 million people exercised their rights on the first day of Let’s Go Halves phase 4 thanks to the Chinese New Year festival, while total registrants under phase 4 have been recorded at 16.93 million people,” he said.

“On the first day we saw total spending of 501.24 million baht, 253.43 million of which was spent by registrants and 247.81 million by the government.”

Under the campaign, the government covers 50 per cent of bills for food, drinks and basic necessities of up to 150 baht per day when registrants pay via the Pao Tang application at shops participating in the scheme.

The fourth phase caps a total subsidy at 1,200 baht per person.