Egat to build 2nd hybrid hydro-solar power plant at Ubolratana Dam

The solar system will be equipped with a BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) so that the Ubolratana power plant would be capable of feeding power to the grid system continually with stability, the deputy governor added.

Prasertsak said that Egat had decided to add the solar-cell function to its Ubolratana power plant after the success of its hybrid hydro-solar power generating project at Sirindhorn Dam.

The solar panels were built on the Sirindhorn Dam’s reservoir to generate 45 megawatts of power that has already been fed to the national power grid for commercial use since October 31 last year.