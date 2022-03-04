Asean taking steps to boost trade within the region amid Covid crisis

She said Thailand has requested additional details from Asean members on using trade measures to ensure that the operation will be in line with the agreement and facilitate Thai exporters, such as permission to sell medicines in Vietnam and import horticultural crops, medicines, tyres and air-conditioners from Malaysia and Indonesia.

"In 2021, Asean improved trade facilitation and the average score increased by 13 per cent compared to 2017," she said, "Thailand was ranked No. 2 in Asean trade facilitation, behind Singapore."

She added that Thailand has cooperated with Asean on operating under Non-Tariff Measures guidelines to remove trade barriers in the region as well.