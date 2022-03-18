Work to start on industrial estate for S-Curve industries in Rayong’s EEC

IEAT governor Weerit Amrapal said the IEAT will have a partnership with Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Realty Development Co Ltd to build a new industrial estate in Rayong’s Ban Khai district.
The new industrial estate will be for S-Curve and new S-Curve industries to operate in line with the government’s policy to promote investments in new technology industries, Weerit said.
He said the private developer would invest in the development and provide public utilities services for the companies in the estate and the IEAT would supervise the operation.
The new estate will be called the Nong Lalok Industrial Estate and will be built on a plot of 1,546 rai in Tambon Nong Lalok in Ban Khai.
He said the plot is at an elevation so it has no risk of flooding.
The new estate will be about 14 kilometres from the Chon Buri-Pattaya Motorway and 24 kilometres from the Map Ta Phut sea port. It will be located about 40km from U-Tapao International Airport, 60km from the Laem Chabang deep seaport and 150km from Suvarnabhumi Airport.
The estate will allocate 1,123 rai for the industrial zone, 22 rai for a power plant, 181 rai for public utilities and 218 rai for a green zone.
Weerit said the private firm would need about two years to build the estate.
The IEAT expects the industrial estate to draw about THB45.84 billion of investments and create 11,460 jobs.
Since the new industrial estate would be located in the EEC where investors would receive tax privileges, the IEAT expected the industrial zones to be either leased or sold out in five years, Weerit added.
Published : March 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
