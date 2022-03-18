Work to start on industrial estate for S-Curve industries in Rayong’s EEC

He said the plot is at an elevation so it has no risk of flooding.

The new estate will be about 14 kilometres from the Chon Buri-Pattaya Motorway and 24 kilometres from the Map Ta Phut sea port. It will be located about 40km from U-Tapao International Airport, 60km from the Laem Chabang deep seaport and 150km from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The estate will allocate 1,123 rai for the industrial zone, 22 rai for a power plant, 181 rai for public utilities and 218 rai for a green zone.

Weerit said the private firm would need about two years to build the estate.

The IEAT expects the industrial estate to draw about THB45.84 billion of investments and create 11,460 jobs.

Since the new industrial estate would be located in the EEC where investors would receive tax privileges, the IEAT expected the industrial zones to be either leased or sold out in five years, Weerit added.