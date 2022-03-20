Mon, April 04, 2022

Adjusting price of Mama noodles eyed in line with rising costs

Distribution company Sahapattanapibul said on Saturday that it reckons the price of Mama instant noodles will be increased to 7 baht a packet due to the rising cost of production.

The company’s president Vethit Chokwatana, however, admitted that the final decision would depend on the government.

A source from Sahapattanapibul, meanwhile, said the company is hoping the retail price of Mama noodles will be increased, though there is no guarantee that this will help the company overcome the crisis of rising costs.

The price of Mama noodles has been maintained at 6 baht per packet since 2014.

However, the manufacturer Thai President Foods said the price of wheat flour has surged from 200 baht per 22.5-kilogram bag to 500 baht, while the price of palm oil has risen from 19 baht per kilo to 59 baht.

Based on statistics, Thailand ranks 5th globally in the consumption of instant noodles, with each Thai consuming an average of 53.2 packets of instant noodles annually. Thailand is the 9th biggest exporter of instant noodles, averaging at 3.9 billion packets annually.

Separately, Thai Preserved Food Factory raised the price of WaiWai instant noodles from 5.50 baht to 6 baht at the beginning of this month. However, the content has been adjusted from 55 grams to 57g, with sodium rising from 710mg to 1,020mg and fat from 10g to 12g.

Published : March 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

