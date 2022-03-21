SET Index stocks to watch on Monday: energy, banking and tourism

However, it predicted that uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine negotiations and foreign fund flow volatility would pressure the index.
It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:
• PTTEP, TOP, IVL, SPRC and BCP would benefit from the rising price of crude oil and gross refining margin.
• KBANK, BBL, TTB, and KTB would benefit from news of the US interest rate hike and Thailand's economic recovery.
• AOT, AAV, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, BH and BDMS would benefit from Covid-19 restrictions easing.
The SET Index closed at 1,678.51 on Friday, down 3.25 points or 0.19 per cent. Transactions totalled Bt98.13 billion with an index high of 1,685.68 and a low of 1,677.16.
Published : March 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
