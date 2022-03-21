Mon, April 04, 2022

SET Index stocks to watch on Monday: energy, banking and tourism

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to fluctuate between 1,670 and 1,690 points on Monday despite the price of crude oil rising above US$100 per barrel, Krungsri Securities said.

However, it predicted that uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine negotiations and foreign fund flow volatility would pressure the index.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, TOP, IVL, SPRC and BCP would benefit from the rising price of crude oil and gross refining margin.

• KBANK, BBL, TTB, and KTB would benefit from news of the US interest rate hike and Thailand's economic recovery.

• AOT, AAV, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, BH and BDMS would benefit from Covid-19 restrictions easing.

The SET Index closed at 1,678.51 on Friday, down 3.25 points or 0.19 per cent. Transactions totalled Bt98.13 billion with an index high of 1,685.68 and a low of 1,677.16.

