SET Index stocks to watch on Monday: energy, banking and tourism

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, TOP, IVL, SPRC and BCP would benefit from the rising price of crude oil and gross refining margin.

• KBANK, BBL, TTB, and KTB would benefit from news of the US interest rate hike and Thailand's economic recovery.

• AOT, AAV, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, BH and BDMS would benefit from Covid-19 restrictions easing.