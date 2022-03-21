Price of some food products increased despite govt stipulations

Thansetthakij newspaper surveyed markets in Bangkok and adjacent provinces last week and learned that several items have become more expensive.

For instance:

• 5kg bag of rice is now 100 baht, up by 5 baht

• 15kg bag of rice is 330 baht, up by 10 baht

• Can of sardines in tomato sauce is 25 baht, up by 2 baht

• Can of condensed milk is 25 baht, up by 2 baht

However, the price of canned fruit, canned beverages and canned milk has remained unchanged.

Next month, however, the price of Mama instant noodles is expected to go up from 6 baht to 7 baht per packet. The distributor Sahapattanapibul announced on Saturday that it is seeking government approval to adjust the retail price due to the rising cost of logistics.