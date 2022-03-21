Price of some food products increased despite govt stipulations

Thansetthakij newspaper surveyed markets in Bangkok and adjacent provinces last week and learned that several items have become more expensive.
For instance:
• 5kg bag of rice is now 100 baht, up by 5 baht
• 15kg bag of rice is 330 baht, up by 10 baht
• Can of sardines in tomato sauce is 25 baht, up by 2 baht
• Can of condensed milk is 25 baht, up by 2 baht
However, the price of canned fruit, canned beverages and canned milk has remained unchanged.
Next month, however, the price of Mama instant noodles is expected to go up from 6 baht to 7 baht per packet. The distributor Sahapattanapibul announced on Saturday that it is seeking government approval to adjust the retail price due to the rising cost of logistics.
According to the Commerce Ministry’s stipulations, manufacturers cannot raise the prices of 18 consumer goods and services. They are: instant noodles, eggs and meat, canned foods, bagged rice, seasoning, vegetable oil, carbonated drinks, milk and dairy products, electrical appliances, cleaning products, fertilisers, insecticides, animal feed, iron, cement, paper, drugs and medical equipment and services of wholesale and retail shops.
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said last week that he has not approved any price increase for basic consumer products despite requests from manufacturers.
Published : March 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
