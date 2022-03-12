Tue, March 22, 2022

Commerce minister dismisses rumour of price hikes for basic goods from April 1

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has dismissed rumours that the price of household necessities including eggs will be hiked from April 1.

The ministry has capped prices of 18 products and services since February to ease financial burdens amid the economic downturn driven by Covid-19.

“The order is still in effect, meaning manufacturers of these 18 items cannot raise their prices without approval from the Department of Internal Trade,” Jurin said on Friday.

According to rumours circulating on social media, several product manufacturers are planning to raise their prices from April 1 due to soaring global fuel costs amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

According to reports in the local press, the following products that are likely to become more expensive after April 1: Eggs (up Bt9 per carton of 30), palm oil (up Bt3 per litre), instant noodles (up Bt0.25 per pack), condensed milk (up Bt2 per can) and limes (up Bt5-7 per fruit).

The Commerce Ministry has capped prices for the following 18 items:

1. Instant noodles

2. Eggs and meats

3. Canned foods

4. Bagged rice

5. Seasoning sauces

6. Vegetable oils

7. Carbonated drinks

8. Milk and dairy products

9. Electrical appliances

10. Cleaning products

11. Fertilisers

12. Insecticides

13. Animal feed

14. Iron

15. Cement

16. Paper

17. Drugs and medical equipment

18. Services of wholesale and retail shops

“If the manufacturers of these items need to adjust their prices, they must first submit an appeal to the Department of Internal Trade stating the reasons," said Jurin. “The department will consider allowing price adjustment on a case-by-case basis.”

Jurin added that the department has not allowed any manufacturers of these 18 items to raise their prices, despite some having already filed appeals.

He said the department is surveying markets daily and will sue anyone who raises prices without permission.

Nation Thailnad
