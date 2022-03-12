Commerce minister dismisses rumour of price hikes for basic goods from April 1

The ministry has capped prices of 18 products and services since February to ease financial burdens amid the economic downturn driven by Covid-19.
“The order is still in effect, meaning manufacturers of these 18 items cannot raise their prices without approval from the Department of Internal Trade,” Jurin said on Friday.
According to rumours circulating on social media, several product manufacturers are planning to raise their prices from April 1 due to soaring global fuel costs amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
According to reports in the local press, the following products that are likely to become more expensive after April 1: Eggs (up Bt9 per carton of 30), palm oil (up Bt3 per litre), instant noodles (up Bt0.25 per pack), condensed milk (up Bt2 per can) and limes (up Bt5-7 per fruit).
The Commerce Ministry has capped prices for the following 18 items:
1. Instant noodles
2. Eggs and meats
3. Canned foods
4. Bagged rice
5. Seasoning sauces
6. Vegetable oils
7. Carbonated drinks
8. Milk and dairy products
9. Electrical appliances
10. Cleaning products
11. Fertilisers
12. Insecticides
13. Animal feed
14. Iron
15. Cement
16. Paper
17. Drugs and medical equipment
18. Services of wholesale and retail shops
“If the manufacturers of these items need to adjust their prices, they must first submit an appeal to the Department of Internal Trade stating the reasons," said Jurin. “The department will consider allowing price adjustment on a case-by-case basis.”
Jurin added that the department has not allowed any manufacturers of these 18 items to raise their prices, despite some having already filed appeals.
He said the department is surveying markets daily and will sue anyone who raises prices without permission.
Published : March 12, 2022
By : The Star
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022