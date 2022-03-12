Commerce minister dismisses rumour of price hikes for basic goods from April 1

The ministry has capped prices of 18 products and services since February to ease financial burdens amid the economic downturn driven by Covid-19.

“The order is still in effect, meaning manufacturers of these 18 items cannot raise their prices without approval from the Department of Internal Trade,” Jurin said on Friday.

According to rumours circulating on social media, several product manufacturers are planning to raise their prices from April 1 due to soaring global fuel costs amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

According to reports in the local press, the following products that are likely to become more expensive after April 1: Eggs (up Bt9 per carton of 30), palm oil (up Bt3 per litre), instant noodles (up Bt0.25 per pack), condensed milk (up Bt2 per can) and limes (up Bt5-7 per fruit).