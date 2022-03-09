Government rules out price hike in consumer goods as of now

Watanasak said the department had yet to consider the structure of cost of the milk to see whether the cost had really risen and by how much to approve the price hike.

“We must consider the request to increase prices with fairness to allow all sides to survive,” Watanasak said.

“Other goods will be treated in the same manner. If manufacturers want to raise prices because of rising cost, they must submit their request to the department to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“We still seek cooperation from the manufacturers to maintain the current prices and the Commerce Ministry has no policy to allow increases in prices yet.”

Watanasak said his department had not yet allowed the prices of fertilizers to be increased as sought by the Thai Fertilizer and Agricultural Marketing Association.

He said the department is still monitoring the impact from the war in Ukraine but it still wants fertilizer traders to maintain the prices.

Regarding complaints of rising prices of raw materials for making animal feed, Watanasak said the department had yet to consider the pros and cons of the proposals for the government to lower import tariffs of soy meal and to expand the period for importing maize to avoid negative impact on local farmers.

Jakkara Yodmanee, deputy director-general of the department, confirmed that several manufacturers had submitted requests for price increases but none has been approved so far.

Jakkara said officials from his department have been monitoring the prices of consumers’ goods every day by checking the prices both in Bangkok and the provinces.

He said although consumers complained that current prices of limes had risen to about Bt5 to Bt7 per piece, the prices were still lower than during the peak period last year.

Meanwhile, Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, chairman of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber had surveyed opinions of its members and found that their costs had increased by over 10 per cent because of the increase in oil prices.

Narongsak said the manufacturers complained that they needed to raise prices within one to three months to survive.